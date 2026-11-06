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Galatasaray vs. Amed Sportif: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 11:00 Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray host Amed Sportif at NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul in a Süper Lig clash. The league leaders are clear favourites against the side in second place.

Under coach Okan Buruk, Galatasaray have won five in a row, including a 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League and a 2-1 city derby win against Fenerbahçe. The Turkish record champions are in impressive form.

Amed Sportif travel to Istanbul in strong form of their own. Coach Besnik Hasi's side have taken four wins and a draw from their last five matches, most recently beating Eyupspor 5-1.

Against the rising outsiders, the serial winners from Istanbul will look to make home advantage count and consolidate their lead at the top of the Süper Lig.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Galatasaray and Amed Sportif?

Galatasaray's latest win came against VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, after a 4-0 victory over Konyaspor and a 2-1 city derby win against Fenerbahçe. Across their five-match winning run, they scored nine goals and conceded six.

After their latest result, a 5-1 win over Eyupspor, Amed Sportif head to Istanbul with four wins and a draw from their last five matches. They also beat Samsunspor 2-1 away from home. Across those five games, they scored twelve goals and conceded six.

Galatasaray vs. Amed Sportif: Line-ups

Galatasaray vs. Amed Sportif: Form

Galatasaray vs. Amed Sportif: Head-to-head record

Galatasaray vs. Amed Sportif: The league tables