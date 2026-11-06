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Super Lig
team-logoGalatasaray
Rams Global Stadyumu
team-logoAmed Sportif
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Galatasaray vs Amed Sportif live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Galatasaray vs Amed Sportif
Galatasaray
Amed Sportif
Super Lig

Galatasaray face Amed Sportif in the Süper Lig. But who is showing the match live on TV and streaming it today?

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United StatesFubo
CanadaFubo
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South / Sub-Saharan AfricaESPN Africa
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
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Galatasaray vs. Amed Sportif: Kick-off time

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 11
Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray host Amed Sportif at NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul in a Süper Lig clash. The league leaders are clear favourites against the side in second place.

Under coach Okan Buruk, Galatasaray have won five in a row, including a 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League and a 2-1 city derby win against Fenerbahçe. The Turkish record champions are in impressive form.

Amed Sportif travel to Istanbul in strong form of their own. Coach Besnik Hasi's side have taken four wins and a draw from their last five matches, most recently beating Eyupspor 5-1.

Against the rising outsiders, the serial winners from Istanbul will look to make home advantage count and consolidate their lead at the top of the Süper Lig.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Galatasaray and Amed Sportif?

Galatasaray's latest win came against VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, after a 4-0 victory over Konyaspor and a 2-1 city derby win against Fenerbahçe. Across their five-match winning run, they scored nine goals and conceded six.

After their latest result, a 5-1 win over Eyupspor, Amed Sportif head to Istanbul with four wins and a draw from their last five matches. They also beat Samsunspor 2-1 away from home. Across those five games, they scored twelve goals and conceded six.

GAL

GAL - Form

GEN
W0-1
LIL
W2-4
FB
W2-1
KSP
W0-4
VFB
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AMS

AMS - Form

BJK
W3-2
GEN
D2-2
KSP
W1-0
SAM
W1-2
EYU
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Galatasaray vs. Amed Sportif: Line-ups

Galatasaray vs Amed Sportif Probable lineups

Manager

  • O. Buruk

Galatasaray vs. Amed Sportif: Form

GAL

GAL - Form

GEN
W0-1
LIL
W2-4
FB
W2-1
KSP
W0-4
VFB
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AMS

AMS - Form

BJK
W3-2
GEN
D2-2
KSP
W1-0
SAM
W1-2
EYU
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Galatasaray vs. Amed Sportif: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

GalatasarayDrawAmed Sportif
1
0
1
Cup
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
Amed Sportif badge
Amed Sportif
AMS
2
FT
Cup
Amed Sportif badge
Amed Sportif
AMS
1
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
4
FT
4Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

Galatasaray vs. Amed Sportif: The league tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
108112312+1125
W
W
W
W
L
2
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
107212511+1423
W
W
W
D
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
10712248+1622
W
W
W
W
W
4
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
115511711+620
W
D
W
W
L
5
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
106132012+819
D
W
L
W
L
6
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
105142410+1416
L
L
W
W
W
7
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
105142116+516
W
L
W
W
L
8
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
10514119+216
D
W
L
L
W
9
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
104332117+415
W
W
W
W
D
10
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
104241716+114
W
L
W
D
W
11
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
10424915-614
L
W
W
D
W
12
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
10334916-712
L
L
L
D
W
13
RizesporRizesporRIZ
103251115-411
D
L
L
L
D
14
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
103251218-611
W
L
L
D
L
15
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
10226613-78
L
W
L
D
D
16
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
11227919-108
L
L
L
L
L
17
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
101181026-164
L
L
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
10109328-253
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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