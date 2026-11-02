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FC Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

FC Villarreal and Paris Saint-Germain kick off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch FC Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain live today: TV and live stream details

DAZN will broadcast Villarreal against Paris Saint-Germain live, with a stream available on the platform.

Topics of the week: What's been happening at FC Villarreal and Paris Saint-Germain?

Villarreal have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 0-1 to Espanyol in the league, having beaten Liverpool 4-3 in the Champions League before that. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored eight goals and conceded nine.

PSG have won all five of their most recent competitive matches. After beating Manchester City 4-2 and Barcelona 4-2 in the Champions League, they won 5-1 away at Le Havre in Ligue 1. PSG scored 16 goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

FC Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Line-ups

FC Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Form

FC Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Head-to-head record

FC Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain: The tables