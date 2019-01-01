WATCH: 'Every game was a rollercoaster' - Diego Forlan looks back on LaLiga career

Forlán scored 128 LaLiga goals during his seven-year stint in Spain with Villarreal and Atletico respectively

Diego Forlán's career saw him travel to all corners of the globe.

The 39-year-old strutted his stuff in South America, Europe, , Hong Kong and , but it was in where the former forward enjoyed his prime footballing years.

A two-time Pichichi winner, Forlán is fondly remembered at and , for whom he netted a famous treble at the Camp Nou.

"I scored my first hat-trick in Europe against FC ," Forlán told official sponsor, Clear Men. "The first one was a really good goal, the second one as well.

"We drew a really difficult game because playing at the Camp Nou is always difficult."

Forlán left Villarreal for Atletico in the summer of 2007. The 2010 World Cup Golden Ball winner enjoyed great success with Los Colchoneros - he plundered almost a century of goals and won the and UEFA Super Cup during his four seasons in the Spanish capital - and he seemed to flourish in Atletico's then-unpredictable style.

"With Atletico de Madrid every game was a rollercoaster," Forlán said. "Sometimes you were winning easily, everything was calm and in just the snap of the fingers, everything changed."

Watch the full video with Forlán above.

