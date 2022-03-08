Everton midfielder Dele Alli received a huge ovation from Tottenham fans as Hugo Lloris encouraged him to say a proper goodbye straight after his team's 5-0 thumping on Monday night.

Alli joined Everton for £10 million on the final day of the winter transfer window, bringing to an end his seven-year stay at Spurs.

The 25-year-old's first return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was an unhappy one as the Toffees suffered a heavy defeat, but he was clapped off the pitch by the home faithful after being encouraged to bid them a fond farewell by Lloris.

Watch: Spurs supporters give Alli a standing ovation

What a standing ovation! Dele Alli was to made to feel welcome upon his return to Tottenham 👏🤍 pic.twitter.com/UqUFyjzrO3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 8, 2022 Hugo Lloris made sure Dele Alli got to say a proper goodbye to Tottenham's supporters 👏 pic.twitter.com/dq5G1YGHMn — GOAL (@goal) March 8, 2022

