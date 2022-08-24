WATCH: Douglas Luiz scores outrageous goal directly from a corner as Aston Villa see off Bolton in Carabao Cup

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz scored an outrageous goal directly from a corner kick against Bolton in a Carabao Cup second round tie.

Aston Villa went behind against Bolton

Luiz equalised for Villa with a worldie

Villa eventually win 4-1 to progress

WHAT HAPPENED? Villa were trailing against Bolton when Luiz restored parity in the game with an inswinging corner from the left side, which curled straight into the right top corner of the net as Bolton goalkeeper Joel Dixon and the entire backline were caught off guard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Luiz's future at Villa was up in the air earlier this summer after he held talks with Milan, but it now appears that he will stay with Steven Gerrard's side for the 2022-23 campaign. The Brazilian's contract is due to expire next June, but the club may decide to offer him fresh terms if he can continue to add an extra spark in the final third.