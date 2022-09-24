WATCH: Italy legend Del Piero appears to think Shaun Wright-Phillips is playing for England in live TV gaffe

Alessandro Del Piero appeared to claim that Shaun Wright-Phillips was part of the England team that lost to Italy on Friday night.

Del Piero was a pundit for the game

Bizarrely mentioned Wright-Phillips in analysis

England lost match 1-0

WHAT HAPPENED? While working as a pundit on Channel 4's coverage of the Nations League clash, Del Piero appeared to say that Wright-Phillips - who retired in 2017 and collected his final international cap seven years earlier - was playing for England.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It seems that Del Piero got the former Chelsea and Manchester City winger confused with either Bukayo Saka or Raheem Sterling, who were operating down the left against Italy. The Three Lions lost the game 1-0, with Giacomo Raspadori grabbing the only goal midway through the second half.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Defeat to Italy confirmed Nations League relegation for Gareth Southgate's side. They will be hoping to restore some pride against Germany on Monday - their final match before the World Cup kicks off.