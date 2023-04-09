WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo STORMS down tunnel after Al-Nassr suffer huge Saudi Pro League title setback

Cristiano Ronaldo argued with opponents and then stormed down the tunnel after Al-Nassr drew 0-0 with Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure after the final whistle and walked straight down the tunnel while his fellow players stayed on the field to shake hands. Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia took to the field to talk to the referee after his side's latest slip up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a frustrating evening for Ronaldo and his side. The visitors had 18 attempts over the course of the night but failed to get the win against Al-Feiha. The 38-year-old attacker had a difficult time overall as he struggled to link up with his team-mates and sent the ball sailing over high over the crossbar with a shot from outside the box late on.

The result comes as a big blow to Al-Nassr's title hopes. They are now three points behind Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad after 23 matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? Ronaldo and his co-stars will attempt to keep their title hopes alive when they take on Al-Hilal on April 18.