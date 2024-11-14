How to watch 'Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story' episodes, trailer & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the new documentary on the Wagatha Christie story.

Coleen Rooney versus Rebekah Vardy, also known as the Wagatha Christie story, is one of the most unusual episodes in recent English football history.

The wives of famous England internationals Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy collided in a tempestuous social media storm, which ultimately resulted in a very public court battle. And now a fresh documentary has been released detailing the incident.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including how to watch and stream the Wagatha Christie documentary, episodes and more.

When is Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story released?

Release date: October 18, 2023 Stream: Hulu (U.S.) / Disney+ (UK)

October 18, 2023 was the release date of Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, so the documentary is available to watch right now.

All three episodes were released simultaneously, so courtroom documentary fans were able to binge-watch straight away.

How to watch Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

Country Where to watch United States Hulu United Kingdom Disney+

In the United States, the Wagatha Christie documentary can be streamed on Hulu - stream now.

In the United Kingdom, the documentary can be watched on Disney+.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story trailer

Watch the trailer for the documentary in the video below or watch on YouTube here if it doesn't play.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story episodes

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story is a three-part documentary series and each episode lasts approximately 45 to 50 minutes.

Episode Summary Air date Part One As Coleen's private Instagram posts are sold to the newspapers, she attempts to find out who the leak is. October 18, 2023 Part Two Coleen believes she has identified the leak and announces it on social media prompting a media frenzy. October 18, 2023 Part Three The court battle between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy unfolds, with behind-the-scenes footage. October 18, 2023

What does Wagatha Christie mean?

Wagatha Christie was the name given to the dispute between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy which was popularised by the British media.

It is a tongue-in-cheek portmanteau of the term 'Wag' (meaning footballers' wives and girlfriends) and Agatha Christie, an English novelist known for her detective stories.

The trial has prompted a number of documentaries and even a dramatisation. As well as the Disney+ documentary, BBC Three aired a production called 'Wagspiracy: Vardy v Rooney' in early 2023, while 'Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial' was available to stream on Discovery+ in 2022.

Channel 4 produced a two-part drama around the events, called 'Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama', which was aired in 2022.

