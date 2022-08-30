WATCH: Chelsea star Azpilicueta mocked by Southampton mascot in tunnel before match

Matt O'Connor-Simpson|
Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea Southampton fan GFXGetty / BT Sport
ChelseaSouthampton vs ChelseaAzpilicuetaSouthamptonPremier League

A young Southampton mascot pranked Cesar Azpilicueta in the tunnel before Saints took on Chelsea at St Mary's on Tuesday..

  • Azpilicueta was offered a handshake
  • But he was tricked by the young Saints fan
  • Blues found themselves losing at half time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Southampton mascot held out his hand to the Chelsea skipper, seemingly in a mark of respect. However, Azpilicueta would end up scorned, with his tormentor pulling his hand away and mocking the Spaniard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's impossible to discern whether the ordeal affected Azpilicueta's performance. All we will say is that Chelsea found themselves 2-1 down at half-time, with goals from Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong cancelling out Raheem Sterling's opener.

Editors' Picks