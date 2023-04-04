WATCH: ‘Celebrating Man Utd loss’ – Arsenal star Thomas Partey taunts Red Devils in two-horse Premier League title race

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has taunted by Manchester United by asking fans to join him in “celebration” of the Red Devils’ defeat to Newcastle.

Gunners clear at the top of the table

United struggling away from home

Ghana international embracing rivalry

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag’s side slipped to fourth in the Premier League table, 22 points behind leaders Arsenal, following a 2-0 loss at St James’ Park on Sunday. Gunners midfielder Partey took great delight in seeing United come unstuck, with a playful dig aimed in the direction of Old Trafford as he enjoyed an evening meal out with Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aba tells her followers: “Arsenal fans, I am with your super-duper midfielder, Thomas Partey. Thomas, say hello to your fans.” Partey is initially reluctant to get involved, but then says – after taking a mouthful of food: “You’re welcome, join us in celebration of [Manchester] United’s loss.” Aba then feigns complete shock at the unprompted jibe.

WHAT NEXT? Partey has become an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s plans at Emirates Stadium this season, with Arsenal – who hold an eight-point lead at the top of the table – set to be back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take in a trip to Liverpool.