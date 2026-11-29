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Serie A - Game Week 13 30 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Unipol Domus

Serie A's 13th round ends on Monday 30 November with Cagliari vs Milan at the Unipol Domus. Kick-off is at 8.45pm.

Ruben Amorim's Milan head to Cagliari after a busy week. On Thursday, they came from 2-0 down to beat Olympiacos 4-2 in the Europa League, with Hutchinson scoring once and setting up two goals.

Milan sit fourth in the league and come into the match off the back of a 5-1 win over Frosinone. Cisse has started scoring again, while Pulisic found the net in Greece. Gonçalo Ramos, though, went off at half-time in Athens after suffering a problem in the first half, and it remains to be seen whether he will recover.

Fabio Pisacane's Cagliari are in contrasting form. They sit 11th and have lost four of their last five league games, most recently going down 2-0 away to Como on Saturday 21 November.

Cagliari have the chance to end that run in front of their own fans. They won their most recent meeting with Milan, beating them away from home on 24 May.

The match kicks off at 8.45pm and is available live on DAZN Italia in Italy.

Team news

Fabio Pisacane's Cagliari are without the injured Mattia Felici, Harry Winks and Joseph Liteta. They have no suspended players. The predicted XI has Caprile in goal, Ze Pedro, Deiola, Kofler and Romano in defence, Grandu, Adopo and Fazzini in midfield, and Obert, Daniel Maldini and Mendy up front.

Ruben Amorim's Milan have seven players unavailable: Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia, Samuel Chukwueze, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Pietro Terracciano, Luka Modric and Davide Bartesaghi. None are suspended. The predicted XI comprises Maignan, Gila, De Winter, Diawara, Estupinan, Rabiot, Moreira, Musah, Comotto, Pulisic and Gonçalo Ramos. We will update the information on absentees and line-ups closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Cagliari have won one and lost four of their last five matches, all in Serie A. Their latest game was a 2-0 defeat away to Como, following 2-1 and 4-2 losses to Lazio and Roma respectively. Their only win was a 1-0 victory over Frosinone. Cagliari have scored four goals and conceded 10 across those five games.

Milan have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their latest result was a 4-2 Europa League win away to Olympiacos, preceded by a 5-1 win over Frosinone and a 2-1 victory away to Genoa. Those results give Milan three straight wins since their 2-0 defeat to Ferencvaros. A 3-1 win over Inter completes the run. Milan have scored 14 goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-head record

Cagliari beat Milan 2-1 at San Siro in Serie A on 24 May 2026, their most recent meeting. Across the five matches considered, Milan have won twice, Cagliari once and the teams have drawn twice. Milan have scored 11 goals and Cagliari seven.

League table

Milan sit fourth in the Serie A table, while Cagliari are 11th.