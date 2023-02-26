WATCH: Besiktas fans throw thousands of stuffed toys onto pitch as donation to children impacted by Turkish earthquakes

Besiktas supporters have thrown thousands of toys and stuffed animals onto their pitch as a donation to children impacted by recent earthquakes.

Region devastated by natural disaster

Thousands have lost their lives

Supporters aiding relief effort

WHAT HAPPENED? A natural disaster in the region, which also hit northern Syria, has resulted in many lives being lost as families are left devastated. Sport has once again been doing its bit to help offer some comfort to those that have been affected, with Besiktas fans showering their playing surface with gifts passed on from the stands during a Super Lig clash with Antalyaspor on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Betis supporters are renowned for their annual donation of stuffed toys to disadvantaged children, with similar scenes playing out in Andalusia during the Christmas period.

WHAT NEXT? Besiktas fans threw their toys as the clock struck 4:17 in their game with Antalyaspor – the time in which the first earthquake struck the region on February 6 – with former Chelsea, Everton, Ghana and Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu among those to have died after being trapped under rubble from a collapsed building.