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Austria vs Ireland: kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5 14 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Raiffeisen Arena

Austria host the Republic of Ireland in UEFA Nations League B at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz. Both sides need points in the battle for the top of Group 3.

Ralf Rangnick's side go into the match top of the table. Austria have been hard to beat in this Nations League phase and recently beat Kosovo and Israel 3-1 apiece.

In third place, Ireland travel to Linz needing points to stay in touch. Heimir Hallgrimsson's side have yet to find the consistency they need to compete at the top of the group.

A 2-2 draw in the sides' meeting earlier this season showed how evenly matched they are. Ireland have the quality to take points away from home, but must defend more solidly than they have recently.

TV broadcast and live-stream details are below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening with Austria and Ireland?

Across their last five competitive games, Austria have two wins, two draws and one defeat. They most recently drew 1-1 with Kosovo, having previously drawn 2-2 with Ireland. The 3-1 wins against Kosovo and Israel show that Rangnick's side can score goals in this group phase. Their only defeat in that period came against Spain at the World Cup, a 3-0 loss.

Ireland's last five games have brought one win, three draws and one defeat. They most recently drew 1-1 with Israel in the Nations League, after a 2-2 draw with Austria. Their only win in that period was a 3-0 away victory against Israel. A 1-0 loss to Kosovo underlined Hallgrimsson's side's inconsistency.

Austria vs Ireland: line-ups

Austria vs Ireland: form

Austria vs Ireland: head-to-head record

Austria vs Ireland: the tables