Watch: Atlanta veteran Guzan left spinning in circles as Montreal draw level with slick counterattack
Daniel Edwards
Getty Images
Veteran Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan was caught completely bewildered after his team's corner kick led to a goal for Montreal FC at the other end of the pitch.
Atlanta were leading 1-0 and were pushing for a second when they squandered possession deep in the opposition half.
Seconds later Guzan had two forwards bearing down on him after a lightning counter and got nowhere near either the ball or Djordje Mihailovic, who rolled home the equaliser into an empty net.