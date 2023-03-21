WATCH: Bukayo Saka targeted after Kim Kardashian FaceTime call as Declan Rice makes 'don't want us' joke during England duty

- Kim Kardashian hosted by Arsenal at the Emirates
- Her kids FaceTimed Saka after the match
- Rice teases Saka with Kardashian joke
WHAT HAPPENED? The American reality TV star turned up at the Emirates Stadium with her kids during Arsenal's Europa League fixture against Sporting CP last week but missed out on meeting Saka in person. However, the Gunners forward made up for it by FaceTiming Kim Kardashian and her kids, and she then promised they would return to Emirates Stadium if Arsenal win the Premier League.
This interaction made Saka a target for Rice after he checked in at St George’s Park to join the England camp. He went in to greet his team-mates but was surprised by some light-hearted banter from the West Ham midfielder.
As Rice saw him approaching he said to Luke Shaw: "Bro he's been on FaceTime with Kim Kardashian! He don't want us anymore!"
This produced a roll of laughter in the room before Saka responded: "Do you want me to say hello to you or not, bro?”
Rice then pulled him in for a hug and replied: "Come here brother! Good to see you, man.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kim Kardashian’s seven-year-old son, Saint, is an Arsenal fan and was even spotted wearing the third kit of the club during his birthday in January. The family set sail for France after their appearance in London and watched Paris Saint-Germain live in action against Rennes at the Parc des Princes. During the match, they FaceTimed Neymar and wished the Brazilian a "speedy recovery" from injury.
WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? The Arsenal star will be in action for the Three Lions against Italy on Thursday in a 2024 European Championship qualifier before taking on Ukraine on Sunday.