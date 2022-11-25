WATCH: Andre Ayew scores Africa’s first goal at 2022 World Cup

Andre Ayew scored Africa’s first goal at the 2022 World when he equalised for Ghana in their 3-2 loss to Portugal on Thursday.

Ayew was the first African player to net at the 2022 finals

The Black Stars captain poked home Mohammed Kudus’ pass

Senegal hoping to open their account against Qatar on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED? After Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon all failed to find the target in their opening games, Ayew slotted in Mohammed Kudus’ pass in the 73rd minute, the goal coming eight minutes after the Black Stars had gone behind courtesy of a questionable Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

The goal was created by the enterprising Mohammed Kudus, whose burst of pace into the box saw him square a first-time pass that was tapped in by the Black Stars captain to end Africa’s goal drought in Qatar.

Portugal scored two late goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao with substitute Osman Bukari heading in the continent’s and Ghana’s second to ensure a nervy finish for the European side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: African teams have employed a defensive approach in their opening matches in Qatar and while it has worked for some, others still fell by the wayside.

Senegal were the first team to square it out on Monday but after holding on for over 80 minutes, they conceded two late goals to lose 2-0 to the Netherlands while Tunisia secured a goalless draw against the much-fancied Denmark side a day after.

Morocco also played to a goalless draw with 2018 finalists Croatia but Cameroon’s ploy to employ a similar approach did not work on Thursday as they lost 1-0 to Switzerland.

The Black Stars were, however, rewarded for their bravery later in the second half with only sloppiness in possession and defensive errors costing them at least a point against the Portuguese.

WHAT’S NEXT? Senegal will be hoping to open their account against hosts Qatar on Friday while Tunisia face Australia on Saturday before Morocco square it out with Belgium the following day.

The Black Stars can add to their tally on Monday when they face South Korea.