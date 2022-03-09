Watch: Alaba celebrates Real Madrid's stunning Champions League winner with chair as Benzema notches hat-trick
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
David Alaba bizarrely lifted a chair over his head in celebration of Karim Benzema's Champions League winner for Real Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the last 16.
After Benema's shot put his side ahead 3-2 on aggregate, Alaba performed the celebration while facing the Santiago Bernabeu crowd.
Benzema scored all three Madrid goals in the second half to complete a stunning turnaround and send his side into the quarter-finals.
