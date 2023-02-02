WATCH: Al Ahly’s Tau did justice to Kahraba's sleek pass with sublime finish at 2022 Fifa Club World Cup

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau his showed class when he scored his first goal of 2023 for Al Ahly at the 2022 Fifa Club World Cup finals.

Al Ahly started their 2022 CWC campaign on a high

Tau came from the bench to score

It was a beautiful goal from the build-up to the final touch

WHAT HAPPENED? Tau grabbed Al Ahly’s third goal in the 3-0 win over Auckland City at Grand Stade de Tanger in Morocco on Wednesday. Hussein El Shahat and Mohamed Sherif grabbed the first two goals for the Cairo giants before Tau came from the bench to complete the impressive win.

The South Africa international was introduced in the 75th minute and struck with four minutes remaining on the clock. It was a beautiful goal by Tau who had some nice exchanges with Mahmoud Kahraba.

Kahraba’s final pass to Tau was sleek and the former Mamelodi Sundowns man did justice to it with a cheeky chip.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to the Club World Cup, talk around Tau was about how injuries have been affecting his season. But he looked fit, having returned to competitive action in the Egyptian Premier League National Bank of Egypt, playing a cameo role on January 24.

This is Tau’s second Club World Cup after his first appearance at the tournament with Mamelodi Sundowns at the 2016 edition in Japan. He missed this competition last year due to an injury.

The Bafana star has become injury prone over the years which has also become a big concern for national team coach Hugo Broos.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? As Al Ahly push to reach the final of the Club World Cup, hopes will be on Tau to remain fit until the end of their campaign.