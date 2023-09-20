'I wasn’t drugged or tied up' - Jurgen Klopp fully committed to building 'Liverpool 2.0' as he breaks silence on Germany job links

Jurgen Klopp has broken his silence on links with the Germany national team job, insisting he is fully committed to building "Liverpool 2.0".

Flick sacked from Germany job

Klopp linked with role

Liverpool boss breaks silence on links

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp was touted as possible candidate to takeover as Germany boss following Hansi Flick's sacking, despite still being under contract at Liverpool until 2026. The 56-year-old signed a new deal last year and has no intention of walking out on the Reds, who have enjoyed a strong start to their latest Premier League campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We’re building Liverpool 2.0 here, we want to attack again and not just look at how much longer can we go on. I have a loyalty to Liverpool," Klopp said while speaking to RTL.

"My heart is here in Liverpool. You can’t just cut out the eight years. I signed a contract here and, as far as I can remember, I wasn’t drugged or tied up and had to sign with my mouth. That was a free decision. And that’s why it doesn’t fit."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly agreed terms to become the next Germany boss, after being strongly linked with Chelsea and Spurs over the summer.

Speaking on the imminent appointment of Nagelsmann, Klopp added: "I think Julian is a great solution because he is a great coach. I would be very happy about it – if it happens that way.

"Age? It doesn’t matter! He had already proven at 28 that he is a fantastic coach. He has eight years of experience. Others have that at 45 or 50 – at the highest level. That is not a criteria at all.”

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are now preparing for their opening Europa League clash against Austrian side LASK on Thursday.