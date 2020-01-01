Washington Munene: AFC Leopards sign ex-Wazito FC defender on permanent deal

The full-back came on loan, impressed, and has earned a longer contract which will see him serve the club until the 2022/23 season

Kenyan Premier League ( ) heavyweights AFC have confirmed the permanent signing of Washington Munene.

The defender had joined Ingwe last year, initially on loan from Wazito FC, but convincing performances with the first team in the season that was cancelled have triggered AFC Leopards to make the move permanent.

“We have reached an agreement with Washington Munene to join the club on a permanent deal,” the 13-time KPL winners confirmed on a Facebook post.

“The left-back joined us initially on loan in September 2019 from Wazito FC and after impressing on and off the pitch he has signed a two-year contract with us.

“We welcome Munene to the club on a permanent basis and look forward to his continued contribution.”

Munene’s development is the second transfer activity AFC Leopards have confirmed in the ongoing window. Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan has already agreed to a one-year contract extension after an impressive KPL debut season with Ingwe.

The club is yet to make public the players they are going to let go or the new ones who will come, in order to bolster the squad that finished sixth in the 2019/20 season.

A source within the Den had earlier confirmed to Goal that Ugandan Muzamir Mutyaba and Fabrice Mugheni of the Democratic Republic of Congo have signed with AFC Leopards.

The former league winners are also eager to complete Harrison Mwendwa’s move but reports have emerged the process has been slowed due to the demand made by the player’s agent.

Munene and Ochan have extended their stays even with rumours interim head coach Anthony Kimani is set to leave for further studies sponsored by the club.

In his absence, AFC Leopards have reportedly approached Tomas Trucha to take charge of the first team.

In a separate interview with Goal, AFC Leopards chair Dan Shikanda revealed they are building a far better team than in previous seasons.

“Our fans should not panic at all, they should not be affected by our silence in terms of the new signings, we have already talked to our targets and we will unveil them soon,” Shikanda said.

“I don’t want them to panic, let them be assured we will have a good team, better than what we had in the previous seasons.”

and Wazito have been the busiest KPL sides in the transfer window and are understood to have completed their businesses.