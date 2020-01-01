Waruru strike enough to help Bidco United win against Kariobangi Sharks

Both teams were using the match to gauge their charges ahead of the league start this weekend

Bidco United announced their intentions in the 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League after a win against in a pre-season friendly game played on Tuesday at Nyayo Stadium.

Stephen Waruru scored the only goal in the second half to help the Thika-based side to victory.

However, it was the Slum Boys who had started the game on a high, pressing with every opportunity they got. Coach William Muluya started with his best team, starting with goalkeeper Brian Bwire in the post, while Patillah Omoto, Erick Kapaito, and James Mazembe also started the game.

The newly-promoted side also included Stephen Waruru, Pitson Mutamba, and David Orem in their squad.

After a goalless first half, Sharks intensified their tempo and were denied by the woodwork early in the first half.

The Nairobi-based side committed a foul moments later, and the former and FC striker sent the Kenya international the wrong way to score the only goal.

"The preparations have been good and the win is a reward for their efforts, and the good thing is that our strategy worked," Akhulia said after the match.

"The win is a morale booster not only to me as a coach but the entire team as well and they have a reason to look forward to the start of the season.

"I have also been impressed with the way Pistone [Mutamba], Waruru, Gathu and Victor Ayugi have played. Critics said that those players are old but they have proved them wrong."

On his part, William Muluya pointed out the most disciplined side won the game.

"We have reached a time in football when positional discipline wins you a match I mean both in defence and attack," the youthful coach said.

"Bidco defended well and have managed to create two chances, they have used one. We also struggled in creating chances and we have to work on improving that in our forthcoming games.

"My players should know the league has started and they have to do their best to be in a good shape on the pitch ahead of our game against Wazito. It is good we lost because it shows we have a lot to go and work on."