Waruru: Former Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars striker ventures into plumbing business

The forward revealed he does installation work since football in the country have not been allowed to resume

striker Stephen Waruru has revealed a plumbing business is keeping him busy as there are no football actions in the country.

The forward confirmed he is undertaking plumbing work for his clients as most Kenyan footballers remain at home owing to the leagues' suspension in March, and May's cancellation by the Football Federation (FKF) under Nick Mwendwa.

“Nice weekend just finished plumbing works and Biodigester installation for my client. For plumbing works and Biodigester installation just call me,” Waruru said in a post on his Facebook page.

His KCB and Harambee Stars teammate Dennis Odhiambo congratulated the former striker on his commendable job.

“This is very much okay brother,” Odhiambo replied to Waruru's post.

Waruru's former teammate John Bikokwa was also not left behind as he gave the works a thumbs up.

“Steven Waruru, good job brother,” Bikokwa said in a reply.

Waruru made his name when he served Ulinzi Stars from 2009 until 2017, when he left for Sofapaka before later joining the Bankers.

Former AFC and Posta striker Geoffrey Kataka was also among the ex-players who congratulated Waruru's effort to make ends meet away from the football pitch.

Kataka, who retired at 32 after serving five teams both in the and in the National Super League, recently revealed his venture into a welding business.

“Players get money when playing football but we don’t think about what will happen after retirement. Most of us depend on that money for our livelihoods. It is high time we invest in the business, farming or any other activity that can create a secondary source,” Kataka told The Standard.

In a recent interview with the club's Online TV, AFC Leopards full-back Washington Munene revealed his own adventure and where he would fully focus once he retires.

“As you all know, our football career is not that long and I am trying to take some steps now that will help in future,” the former Wazito star explained.

"I have an online business, Energy Sports Hub, which deals with sports merchandise. This is what I hope to venture deeply into after my football career."

Nairobi City Stars defender Wesley Onguso was recently trending after he revealed a Boda Boda business was his side hustle.

“I would encourage all players that are in the soccer industry to save something small from what they earn and buy something like this motorbike,” Onguso said.

“Such small adventures would make players grow as it is very vital to have another activity apart from football. We must engage in those other activities because there is life after football.

“As the days go, football will come to an end but life must go on.”