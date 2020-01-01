Waruru explains why Bidco United dropped points against Western Stima

The former Sofapaka striker now says they were let down by poor finishing in their first match of the season

Bidco United striker Stephen Waruru has blamed missed chances for the team’s 0-0 draw against in the FKF Premier League opener on Sunday.

The Thika-based side was making their debut in the top-flight after earning promotion from the National Super League and despite signing a number of experienced players during the summer transfer window, they could only manage to force a draw away in Kisumu.

The former and forward has now revealed they could have collected maximum points from the fixture had they used the chances they created.

"Everyone gave a good account of themselves [against Western Stima] and we should have taken home all three points, had we been clinical upfront, but one point is welcome, nonetheless,” Waruru said as quoted by the club’s social media.

“Our focus now is on our next match against AFC , hopefully, we can get a positive result.”

Midfielder Emmanuel Mogaka also reflected on the opening match by stating they were wasteful in front of goal hence the reason they missed out on beating Western Stima.

"We could have got more out of the game, had we taken all our chances,” Mogaka said as quoted by the club’s social media. “A point, away, is still a positive result, nonetheless.

“We need now to bounce back and give a better performance in our next match against AFC Leopards.”

Bidco returned to the top-flight alongside table-toppers Nairobi City Stars, after the lower-tier was prematurely ended by FKF owing to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.

Bidco United will now face AFC Leopards in their next league assignment. Ingwe are beaming with confidence having beaten 2-1 in their opening match played at Kasarani.

Despite Tusker taking an early lead through David Majak, AFC Leopards under coach Tomas Trucha recovered to score from captain Robinson Kamura and striker Elvis Rupia to carry the day.

In other matches played on Saturday, Kakamega edged out promoted side 1-0 while beat Sofapaka by the same margin.

On Sunday, Posta hammered 3-0, thrashed Wazito FC 4-0, Nairobi City Stars beat 2-0 while Bidco United and Western Stima settled for a barren draw.