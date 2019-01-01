Warriors FC draw 2-2 against Home United in Singapore Cup

Home United became the only team not to win away in the Singapore Cup yesterday as they drew 2-2 with Warriors FC.

The Uniformed Derby started off well for the Protectors when Iqram Rifqi opened the scoring in the 16th minute. It would remain that way in until the half-time interval.

In the second half Warriors responded through Khairul Nizam in the 47th minute to level the proceedings. Gabriel Quak would then add to his team's advantage by scoring Warriors' second.

The hosts looked well on their way to securing three points until Song Ui-Young rescued a point for Home. Significantly the draw sees Warriors still retain top spot in Group A.