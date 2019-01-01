Wanyama: Tottenham star undergoes medical ahead of Club Brugge move - Reports

The Belgian club has inched closer to sign the Kenyan captain who is yet to feature for his North London club in this campaign

Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is on the verge of signing for .

According to soccerlink.fr, the Kenyan midfielder is currently undergoing a medical at Knokke hospital in .

On Wednesday, Daily Mail reported the Belgian club had tabled an offer worth £13million to sign the Kenyan captain from North London.

The British newspaper further reported a top club from was also keen to sign Wanyama as Brugge were yet to agree the fee or personal terms for the 28-year-old.

Brugge had reportedly offered £9m plus £4m in add ons and Tottenham anticipated another similar offer from .

Wanyama is eligible for his British passport this summer but is eager to leave Tottenham to kick start his career after falling down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino following a few knee injuries.

Wanyama, who is yet to feature for Tottenham this season, started his professional career with Belgian side Beerschot but is interested in the challenge of playing in Serie A where his brother McDonald Mariga represented and Milan.

Article continues below

With the addition of Tanguy Ndombele and existing midfield resources of Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks and Eric Dier, Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of options in the middle of the pitch.

Brugge have been active in the transfer market this summer and recruited former goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for £6.4m and 's Percy Tau on loan.

Wanyama still has two years remaining on his current Tottenham contract.