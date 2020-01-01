Wanyama scores as Montreal Impact go down to archrivals Toronto FC

Canada's three MLS teams are meeting to decide who qualifies for the Championship and eventually the Champions League

Victor Wanyama’s goal was not enough to help avoid a 2-1 loss to archrivals on Thursday.

A late Jozy Altidore game-winning goal at Stade Saputo was enough to help Toronto go close to sealing a berth in the 2021 Canadian Champions berth. The 2-1 win away ensured Toronto’s points tally moved to 12 against Montreal Impact’s six.

Altidore scored the winner in the 89th minute when he beat Montreal Impact’s goalkeeper Clement Diop for his first goal of the season. The victory means Toronto have registered three wins and a loss against their Canadian archrivals.

More teams

Pablo Biatti had scored the opener for the visitors in the 32nd minute. Quioto thought he had scored for the home side in the 35th minute but his goal was cancelled for offside and a similar judgement was delivered in the 79th minute to cancel what would have become his second goal of the tie.

Wanyama’s goal, scored in the 53rd minute, was allowed to stand after a video review when it was initially disallowed for offside. The former Hotspur midfielder headed Romell Quioto’s free-kick but his efforts were not enough to avoid yet another defeat in the hands of Toronto.

The Canadian sides are fighting for a Concacaf berth which will come via the Canadian Championship.

Toronto, and Wanyama’s Montreal Impact have been meeting three times for a total of six games which opens the first phase of the season restart. The team which will earn the most points against the other two rivals will qualify for the 2020 Canadian Championship final.

The Championship will be a single match, winner-takes-all title tie against the winner of the eight Canadian Premier League Island Games. The Canadian Championship winner will therefore qualify for the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.

Article continues below

As per the current standings, Toronto have one foot in the Canadian Championship awaiting the results of the two matches for Montreal Impact against the eliminated Vancouver Whitecaps.

If Wanyama’s side wins both matches and overtake Toronto on goal differences then they would seal their place in the Canadian Championship. If Montreal Impact will equal Toronto’s plus four-goal difference, then the tie will be decided based on goals scored, followed by the away goal difference.

Montreal Impact will face Vancouver Whitecaps on September 13 and on September 16.