Wanyama picks Mali as Group favourites, tips Kenya to reach Qatar World Cup

The 29-year-old feels the Harambee Stars have a good chance to make it to the final of the competition for the first time in history

international Victor Wanyama believes the Harambee Stars have what it takes to make it to the 2022 World Cup final.

The Harambee Stars have never reached the final of the World Cup and have been drawn to face Mali, Rwanda, and in a qualifying group for the final to be held in .

Wanyama, who currently turns out for in Major League Soccer ( ), has now acknowledged that Kenya are drawn in a tough group, and tipped Mali as favourites but remained confident they can also make it to the finals.

More teams

“It’s a difficult group and we respect all the teams,” Wanyama told FIFA.com. “As with any qualifying event, you shouldn’t complain about the quality of your opponents or the group.

“We have strong rivals, but games are decided only on matchdays and out on the pitch, so we have to do our best to get good results and qualify from that group.

“I think Mali are the favourites, but Uganda and Rwanda are very good too. Any of those three could make it.”

On whether Kenya can make it from the group despite the difficulty of the task, Wanyama said: “Every player dreams of the World Cup and we’ll do all we can to qualify. We hope things go in our favour and that we reach 2022.”

Wanyama further said he knew Kenya will make it to the finals of the held in in 2019 after a 15-year absence, because of the wonderful squad they had built.

“We knew that we had a group of players who were capable of achieving big things and qualifying for the continental finals after so long,” Wanyama continued.

“We also knew it was a very important tournament and that we had to be there. Having participated in the most recent edition, we look forward to making the next one too, but next time we’ll go there to compete.”

Article continues below

On earning his first cap for the national team, Wanyama said: “I remember that match very well. Jacob Mulee, the then national-team coach, decided to give me a few minutes to start my Kenyan journey. I was very happy and felt proud to be wearing my country's shirt.

“I tried to make something happen in that game but I didn’t have the necessary experience at the time. It wasn’t an easy task at all, but I learned a lot from that experience.”

The next assignment for Kenya will be in the Afcon qualifiers where they have a double-header coming up against Comoros in November.