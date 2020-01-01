Wanyama made the right decision to leave Tottenham Hotspur – Ambani

The former AFC Leopards striker defends the move by the Kenyan captain to settle for MLS after seven seasons in EPL

Former Kenyan international Boniface Ambani has defended the decision by Victor Wanyama to sign for Major League Soccer ( ) side .

The Kenyan captain had struggled to get playing time at Hotspur a move which forced him to ditch the North London club after three-and-half-years and sign for the Canadian club.

While many Kenyans feel it was a step down for Wanyama to join the MLS, Ambani has hailed the move saying it will help the player get back his form.

More teams

“Great to have somewhere you can play. A player has to be active week in week out. It's a good move for Wanyama,” Ambani told Goal.

“He will get involved with matches and who knows he can get his form back. The Premier League is so wanting. It's quite rigorous, he was injured and before he catches up with the rest it can be too late. So it's better he moves out, gets regular playing time and who knows he can still make it back.

“Remember as a national team player he needs a lot of playing time. Match fitness is what he is currently lacking. Otherwise to me, not a bad move given EPL had closed its transfer window, and most European clubs are currently busy with their second leg matches.”

Asked whether it was a step down for Wanyama to settle for MLS, Ambani told Goal: “In football, especially when you've not been active and with prolonged injury, you have to get your footings back. It doesn't matter where and how.

Article continues below

“So to me I have no problem with where he is. Remember he isn't at his peak. He already passed there. So I don't think it's a bad move. It's fine. Age is catching up too. Remember. So getting a top club at the moment was going to be tricky.”

Wanyama started falling down the pecking order fast when he failed to fully recover from niggling knee and back injuries as Mauricio Pochettino and now Jose Mourinho started freezing him out of the first team.

The 28-year-old will not be traveling with the Impact to Dallas for Saturday’s game but will be eligible for the first leg of the Concacaf quarter-finals on Tuesday, March 10 against CD Olimpia at the Olympic Stadium.