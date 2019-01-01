Wanyama is a very good player for Tottenham Hotspur – Mourinho

The Spurs’ manager delivers an update on the Kenyan captain who has been warming the bench at the North London club

Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has spoken for the first time on the situation of Kenyan ace Victor Wanyama at the North London club.

The 28-year-old Harambee Stars captain has become a peripheral figure at Spurs in recent seasons, a serious knee injury after his impressive first campaign at the club limiting his appearances from then on.

Wanyama almost left Tottenham in the summer, but a transfer to Belgian side fell through. He made a disastrous appearance from the bench at , looking rusty as Spurs threw away their lead to lose at the King Power Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino used him off the bench again against at the end of that game. He got 90 minutes under his belt at Colchester United as Spurs crashed out of the .

Wanyama has not featured for Spurs since September and Mourinho was asked about the midfielder.

“I know how good Victor is, I know he is not playing lately. Of course, when you don't play regularly you lose a little bit of that match condition,” Mourinho is quoted by Football London.

“He is fit, he is fine, he has no physical problems at all. But one thing is to be fit and another is to be match fit, match intensity, match pace.

“He needs to play and at this moment, in this phase - me just arriving and trying to organise a team and trying for a few good results - it is difficult to bring him to the team a player in this situation.

“The ideal situation was for him to play and then when he plays he will be back to what Victor is, and Victor is a very good player.”

Wanyama will hope to play a part when Spurs host Bournemouth on Saturday.