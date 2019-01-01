Wanyama: Harambee Stars skipper set to miss Uganda friendly

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been ruled out of Kenya’s friendly match against the visiting neighbours set for Sunday

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has been ruled out of the friendly contest against set for September 8 in .

The other players who will miss the build-up against the neighbours are -based midfielder Johanna Omollo and defender Joseph Okumu, who recently signed for Swedish side IF Elfsborg.

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has confirmed to Goal Wanyama has been omitted from the squad so as to give him time to solve his transfer issues with Hotspur.

Latest reports from London have indicated Wanyama could return to on a loan deal after his proposed £13 million deal to Belgian side reportedly collapsed.

Spurs are now considering loan offers for their out-of-favour midfielder if they can’t seal a permanent move before the close of the European transfer deadline at midnight on Monday.

Kimanzi also confirmed Omollo is also out injured while Okumu has been given time to settle at his new club.

“We will not have Wanyama for the friendly against Uganda and his place will be taken by Lawrence Juma of ,” Kimanzi told Goal on Monday.

“Omollo and Okumu will also not come since the former is struggling with an injury while the latter has just signed for a new team and we don’t want to disturb him. We want the player to settle in well and he will be considered for future matches.”

Kimanzi also revealed he has recalled striker Enosh Ochieng as well as Bernard Otieno of FC, who will replace Bernard Ochieng of Wazito FC.

Uganda interim head coach Abdalla Mubiru has already named a 25-man squad for the friendly set to be played at Kasarani Stadium.

According to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), the local-based players will train on Thursday at the StarTimes Stadium.

They will also fly to Nairobi on the same evening while the foreign-based stars will connect from their clubs direct to Kenya.

The Cranes, who were eliminated from the Round of 16 in the 2019 African Cup of Nations tournament, will also use the match in preparations for the 2021 Afcon qualifying ties against Burkina Faso and Malawi in November.