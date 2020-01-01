Former Gor Mahia midfielder Otieno unmoved by Wanyama comparison

The midfielder, who is set to join Union Omaha, has downplayed recent comparisons with the national team skipper

Former midfielder Tobias Otieno is unmoved by recent comparisons to Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama.

Otieno made his name while featuring for last season before making the move to Gor Mahia at the beginning of this campaign.

While he hopes to emulate him the former Hotspur star in future, Otieno has admitted he is not yet at the level of the Harambee Stars skipper.

More teams

“It will be an honour to play in the Emerging and senior team in the near future. I was summoned for the U23 team sometimes back and I have always wanted more especially, to play regularly and upgrade to the senior team,” Otieno told The Star.

“There have been comparisons between me and [Victor] Wanyama but I will cross the bridge when I reach there and try to emulate him.

“I am happy age is on my side and I have gained experience for the time I played in and hopefully at some point, I will fill in his shoes in the national team.”

Otieno and Gor Mahia terminated their association on mutual consent as he was preparing to jet out of the country and join Union Omaha which plays in the third-tier in the USA.



But visa hitches, as well as the emergence of the coronavirus, derailed the process.

“Everything is on track and I am hoping that normalcy will return soon. There should be no cause for alarm even though I can't wait to join my teammates in Omaha and quench my thirst to play abroad,” he added.

“I did everything on time and was sure of being handed the green light to jet out. However, a few 'issues' held me back and the embassy requested me to wait. The waiting was prolonged by the pandemic but they are keen to hand me the permits.

“The club treats me as one of their own despite being miles away. They always send me a training regime which helps me acquaint myself with their style of play as well as keep fit. I think I will not strain in catching up with the rest once I join them.”

The Sony Sugar Youth product praised Gor Mahia for giving him the stage to showcase his capability and attract interest from other clubs.

“Gor are a big club in Africa and beyond and it is through donning their shirt that I was exposed to great opportunities,” he concluded.

“I wasn't aware teams were monitoring my performance until my agent opened up on the offers he had received.”

After joining Gor Mahia, he seamlessly fit into the team and emerged as one of the dependable players for the defending champions.