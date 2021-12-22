Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has called on former players to make sure they take up the leadership of the Football Kenya Federation.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who currently turns out for CF Montreal in the Major League Soccer, believes by electing former players into the top positions in the federation, it will help build a strong foundation of the game in the country.

Wanyama, who also featured for Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, gave the example of former Barcelona, Chelsea, and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o, who recently was elected to lead the Cameroon federation.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year was voted in five days ago for a four-year term, after defeating interim president Seidou Mbombo Njoya by 43 votes to 31 during the federation’s general assembly.

‘Retired players have the answers’

“Retired players have the answers to our game because they know what is needed to prepare players from the scratch to top-level,” Wanyama told reporters in Kwale County as quoted by Citizen Digital.

“It is a journey they have walked. Look at Cameroon; they have given their legend Samuel Eto’o the opportunity to lead their federation.

“He has gone through every important stage of football, so he can easily take them to the next level. We also need such a personality in our federation to help our youth realize their dreams.”

His brother MacDonald Mariga, who also attended the final of Rashid Abdalla Cup, echoed Wanyama’s words by insisting former players should take the forefront in leading football in the country.

‘We must say no to old people’

“We as former players will be at the forefront to push for one of our own and guide him to lead this important docket,” Mariga said. “We must not allow the same old people who ruined our sport to come back simply because there is an opening after the disbandment of FKF.”

On reports Kenya could be banned by the world governing Fifa after the government moved to dissolve the FKF led by Nick Mwendwa and appointed a caretaker committee, Mariga said: “We may escape a Fifa ban if as a country we are proactive in engaging them soberly.

“However, everything will not be lost if we are banned because we can still use that window to correct the mess that is in our football management. We want players respected as the first stakeholders of the game.”

The interim committee have been mandated to run football activities for the next six months before overseeing elections to usher in new officials.