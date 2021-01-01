Wanjala: Custodian explains why Tusker FC are enjoying a good run in FKF Premier League

The Brewers won against Nzoia Sugar to extend their stay on top of the table with 32 points

Tusker FC goalkeeper Michael Wanjala believes the competition in the team is driving players to give their best.

The 11-time champions have been consistent in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League this season, and are currently top with 32 points from the 13 games they have played. The custodian has further explained why the depth in the team is vital.

"We won late against Nzoia Sugar and that shows the depth we have in the squad because anyone who comes on is capable of making a good game," Wanjala told the club's official portal in the wake of their recent 2-1 win over the Sugar Millers.

"The competition in the team is very tough and that drives everyone to work hard and take their chances. I think this depth will be vital for us this season."

In the game against Nzoia, the Brewers fell early courtesy of Hillary Simiyu's strike but Jackson Macharia and Henry Meja struck late to win it for the hosts. The tactician is happy with the result but his eyes now are on the next assignment against Bidco United.

"It was a very tough game because Nzoia came very hard on us, they were physical and had the energy to run," Wanjala continued.

"We worked hard and are thankful for the victory. We are happy with the three points because it has propelled us to a good gap.

"We train hard and that is why it becomes essential for us to perform on match days. But now this victory is behind us and we focus on the next match against Bidco on Saturday. We will need to go harder than today and pick victory."

In an initial interview with the same portal, coach Robert Matano has called on his players to stay focused and forget getting excited as they chase the FKF Premier League title in this campaign.

"This victory is now gone and we forget about it," Matano stated.

"There is no need to be excited, we cannot talk about it now. Our focus is on the game against Bidco United on Saturday and we need to continue being consistent, it is still very early in the league and still tough, but we have to keep working hard and deliver results."