Wanga opines why Kakamega Homeboyz have struggled in FKF Premier League

The team has collected just five points from the last six games and are 14th on the table ahead of Saturday's fixture against Bandari

Kakamega striker Allan Wanga has explained why they have struggled in the opening stages of the Football Federation Premier League season.

The former league top scorer pointed out the coronavirus-enforced break as one of the main reasons which have affected the new season and their results.

“We are yet to gel completely as a team. There was also a long break during the coronavirus pandemic and that also slowed us in a big way,” Wanga said as he was quoted by the club’s Facebook page.

“The way we have been training and playing, you could see there is a slight improvement and it is a matter of time before we start getting results. And when I talk of results, it means winning games.”

Initially, the club’s owner Cleophas Shimanyula stated they have had poor results primarily because some six players returned positive Covid-19 tests and were consequently ruled out of the opening games.

Wanga too stated they were affected by the absence of the infected players.

“Some of the key players were injured just as the season began but now we have almost all players available,” the Premier League-winning star added.

“Bai, Shami Kibwana, Moses Mudavadi and me were not available then.”

On his part, goalkeeper David Juma said they have been undone by the inability to create chances and score goals.

“In terms of scoring that is where we struggle because we only have two goals in the last six games,” the experienced custodian said earlier.

“Scoring remains our biggest undoing and we must try and find a scoring touch and things will be better.

“We need not take time but we must start immediately. Against we tried to get an early goal but we were not successful but that is how we must fight in each and every game that is coming.”

Ali Bhai, who was among the missing players when the season started, said their return is positive news.

“According to our new seasons' projections, we have already lost like 10 points and that is where we must begin now. But now we are back and I believe things will be better,” Bhai said.

Kakamega Homeboyz will be up against on Saturday, January 16 at Mbaraki Stadium.