Wanga: Kakamega Homeboyz striker to retire when 2020/21 season ends

The forward hung up his international boots in 2019 and has indicated he will not be involved in an active football career beyond this campaign

Kenyan striker Allan Wanga has confirmed he will retire from active football once the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season comes to an end.

The former AFC Leopards striker is currently playing for Kakamega Homeboyz and has stated he is satisfied with what he has achieved in a career that spanned for over a decade.

“Coach Nicholas Muyoti [of Kakamega Homeboyz] and most of the players were in pain to accept that I will no longer be with them at the end of the season,” the former Tusker striker said as was quoted by Standard Sports.



“They still believe I was energetic enough to play for one season.

“I have done my best in the last 13 years or more in top-flight football and I think it is time for me to vacate the scene for the young generation.”

Wanga retired from international football in 2019 when coach Sebastien Migne dropped him from the national side that headed to Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“I have achieved what any footballer would desire to achieve in his career,” he continued. “Apart from playing football overseas, I have featured for the national team Harambee Stars for 12 years which I feel is a big achievement.”

The 35-year-old centre-forward played 44 games for the Harambee Stars and scored 22 goals since he made his debut in 2007 during a friendly game against Nigeria. He had to wait until the Cecafa Championship to strike his first goal against Tanzania when Kenya won 2-1.

Currently, Wanga has scored three goals for Kakamega Homeboyz, a side he has described as his second home.

“Homeboyz are my second home,” he concluded. “I have had a very nice time with the club since joining them. Everybody here from the technical bench, players and fans are too good to deal with.

“I will miss them dearly.”

Apart from Kakamega Homeboyz, Wanga played for Tusker in 2007 and scored 21 goals in 23 games. The impressive form earned a first chance to sign for a foreign club as he signed for Petro Atletico of Angola in 2008.

In 2010, he signed for FC Baku of Azerbaijan before he made another move to Hoang Anh Gia Lai of Vietnam in 2013. He returned to the same year and signed for AFC Leopards, initially on loan before the move was made permanent for the 2013/14 season.

His second foreign club was Sudan’s Al-Merrikh which he signed for in 2015 before he moved to Azam FC of Tanzania. He returned to Kenya and joined Tusker where he remained until his Kakamega Homeboyz move in 2018.