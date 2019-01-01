Wanga: Kakamega Homeboyz striker scored 17 goals and not 18 - KPL

The striker's number of goals have been reduced following a review made after complaints were launched at the end of the season

Premier League ( ) has reduced Allan Wanga's goal tally for season 2018/19 from 18 goals to 17 following a complaint made by .

Ulinzi Stars petitioned the league governing body to review the goal in which Wanga was awarded when AFC and Kakamega clashed in the second leg of last season in a game which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Wanga and Ulinzi Stars' Enosh Ochieng were competing for the Golden Boot award which Ochieng scooped on their last match of the season where he scored a hat-trick against relegated to take his tally to 20.

Article continues below

"Following a complaint by Ulinzi Stars FC about a goal which was attributed to Allan Wanga, but was actually an own goal scored by the AFC Leopards SC goalkeeper, Jairus Adira, during Match Number 190 of SPL 2018-19; AFC Leopards SC vs Kakamega Homeboyz FC, after review of the said incident, the goal in question was attributed to Adira as own goal and, therefore, Allan Wanga’s goal tally for the SPL 2018-19 season was reduced from 18 goals to 17 goals," KPL said in a statement in possession of Goal.

Wanga, after the ruling, now stands at 17 goals with Ugandan international Umaru Kasumba who has already left to join Zambian champions Zesco United.