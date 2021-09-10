Wanga: Ex-Harambee Stars striker and Premier League winner confirms retirement

The centre-forward gained massive experience as he served the national side and many clubs across continents

Former Kenya international striker Allan Wanga has confirmed his retirement from football after an active career of 14 years.

The former Kenyan Premier League winner with Tusker has confirmed he has hung up his boots after completing the 2020/21 season with Kakamega Homeboyz.

In his farewell message, the former AFC Leopards star picked out individuals whom he believes played a critical role in his career that spanned over a decade.

Farewell

"Fourteen years doing something that brings you joy, satisfaction and pride is a blessing. I have lived this blessing since I first kicked a football at a tender age and stepped into the stadium professionally," Wanga said.

"My love for football has taken me places I had never imagined I would go, both for club and national duty. I have witnessed wins and losses, lifted trophies, endured the pain of being so close yet so far too important wins, through it all, I have been lifted by the love and support of an incredible army of supporters.

"Without you, my fans, teammates, technical benches across the clubs that I have played for, my family, I wouldn’t have had the motivation to keep going. Please accept my sincerest thanks for keeping me grounded, lifting me up when I needed that boost, and keeping me in check when I needed to get my game better.

"As I exit the professional football stage, I take this opportunity to give you all my gratitude. I was because you were there for me. Thank you, and God bless. See you outside the field."

In 2007, the now 35-year-old forward joined Tusker as his first professional club and scored 21 goals in 23 games. He was signed by Petro Atletico of Angola and remained with them between 2008 and 2010. He managed to find the back of the net 19 times in 35 games despite the fact the club was his first foreign employer.

After a two-year spell in the Southern African nation, the Kenyan star signed for FC Baku of Azerbaijan where he featured in 16 matches and scored 10 goals in 2010 before he moved to Hoang Anh Gia Lai of Vietnam and scored 14 goals in 22 games between 2011 and 2013.

After initially serving AFC Leopards on loan, Wanga signed for them and stayed between 2013 and 2014 and in 20 games, he managed to score 17 goals.

Wanga left the local giants after a year to join Sudan's Al Merreikh, where he scored 11 goals in 18 games between 2014 and 2015.

He then moved to Azam Fc of Tanzania and his brief spell saw him score 12 goals in 19 games before he returned to Tusker in 2016 and lifted a double, the Premier League title and the GOTV Shield Cup.

Since 2018, he has been at Kakamega Homeboyz.