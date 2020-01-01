Wamalwa: Ulinzi Stars striker undergoes successful shoulder surgery

The Soldiers have confirmed their lead player has been operated on and will now miss the rest of the season

striker Oscar Wamalwa has undergone a successful shoulder injury and will miss the rest of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

Wamalwa suffered an acromioclavicular joint dislocation (basically a dislocation in the shoulder) during Ulinzi Stars league match against AFC played on February 2 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Wamalwa went down on his shoulder after a contest with AFC Leopards defender Collins Shivachi in the 90th minute and did not rise up as Ulinzi Stars won a throw-in.

More teams

He was immediately examined by the club's team medic John Imboywa and an urgent call for the stretcher was made, with the ambulance also signalled to rush him to hospital.

The Soldiers have now confirmed the player will not play anymore this season after undergoing surgery on Friday.

“Oscar [Wamalwa] had successful surgery to his injured shoulder on Friday as he continues with the healing process,” the club wrote on their " target="_blank">Facebook page.

“As you know he will not play anymore this season. He has shown immense strength at the height of this situation and as we stand by him, we all pray for a full recovery. Join us in wishing the top striker well.”

Article continues below

Wamalwa’s injury is not just a blow to Ulinzi Stars, he had established himself as a key man in coach Francis Kimanzi’s national team after a great showing at the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge as Harambee Stars finished third.

The injury marks a low ending to a season that started with great promise for Wamalwa, who emerged top scorer in the East African Military Games in Kenya, and the Cecafa tourney in .

He had already scored seven goals in the league this season and had declared his intention to go for the Golden Boot.