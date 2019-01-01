Wamalwa targets the KPL Golden boot

The striker believes he has what it takes to go all the way and win the top-tier's top scorer award by the end of the current campaign

striker Oscar Wamalwa has set his eyes on the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) Golden Boot.

The towering striker has been in a fine form having scored five goals for the Soldiers and also managed to score three goals and bag two assists for in the concluded Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in . The forward has stated he is going for nothing less than the top scorer's award at the end of the season.

"I did well for Harambee Stars in Cecafa Cup competition and I want to replicate the same for my club," Wamalwa told Goal on Saturday.

"My main job as a striker is to score goals; I do not want people to start asking questions on my commitment to Ulinzi. If I perform well for the national team, the same has to happen for my club.

"I am focused; I have seen my colleagues win awards for their fine display and this year my target is winning the Golden Boot."

The four-time league champions have been doing well in the top tier and has managed to collect 25 points from the 14 games played.

top the list with 28 points same as second-placed FC who have an inferior goal difference. are third with 27 points.