Wamalwa is the type of player every coach desires - Nyangweso

The tactician heaped praise on the striker but also didn't rule out additions to his squad during the January window

striker Oscar Wamalwa has been in good form this season and has so far managed to score five goals in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Soldier was the lead striker for Harambee Stars in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, emerging the top scorer with his three goals and two assists. His Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso has explained why the forward is doing well for both club and country.

"Wamalwa is the type of player who every coach wishes to have in his team," the tactician told Goal on Monday.

"[Wamalwa] is a humble player who is ready to learn and the good thing about him is the ability to take instructions without arguments. The impact is there and it is the reason why he was influential for Harambee Stars in the Cecafa Cup competition."

The tactician has also hinted he might reinforce his squad in the January transfer window.

"There are some weaknesses we intend to eliminate to become even better in the second half of the season. If we get good players who can improve us we will bring them on board," Nyangweso concluded.

The four-time league champions are currently fifth on the log after accumulating 25 points from 14 games.