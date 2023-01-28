Walsall vs Leicester: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Leicester against Walsall on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Leicester will travel to face League Two team Walsall on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Brendan Rodgers' team has managed to win just once in their last seven outings and that came in the previous round of the FA Cup.

However, Walsall will be hoping to deliver a shock result by beating the Premier League side. The League Two team is currently 11th in the standings and have lost only once in their last five outings.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Walsall vs Leicester date & kick-off time

Game: Walsall vs Leicester Date: January 28, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30 pm GMT / 7:30 am ET / 6:00 pm IST Venue: Bescot Stadium

How to watch Walsall vs Leicester on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BBC, with streaming options on BBC iPlayer.

The match is not being telecast in India.

Country TV channel Live stream US NA ESPN+ UK BBC Red Button BBC iPlayer India N/A N/A