Wales vs England: Lineups and LIVE updates

Will England secure a place in the next round as they face fierce rivals Wales?

England's and Wales' rivalry goes beyond football, for their respective fans this match is personal. The former just need a point to secure qualification to the knockout stages, however, they will be looking to inflict damage on their opponents while doing so. Wales will need a win plus other results going in their favour for any hope of making it through.

On paper England don't have much to worry about. They have won their last six matches against Wales, scoring eleven goals and conceding only one in the process. The Three Lions also have an impeccable record in final group games in the World Cup, only having lost two such matches in the fourteen times they have participated in the tournament. History very much favours them to go through.

Wales on the other hand seem to be destined to go out in the group stages. They haven't won in any of their last seven games across competitions, including their two matches in this World Cup. The performances they have put up so far don't indicate that they will have a chance of winning against England. However, despite their past record and present form, the possibility of ruining their rival's chances would give the squad extra motivation to pull off a major upset.

Wales vs England confirmed lineups

Wales XI (5-2-3): Ward; Williams, Ampadu, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Ramsey, Allen; Bale, Moore, James

England XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Shaw, Maguire, Stones, Walker; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Rashford, Foden, Kane

Wales vs England LIVE updates

England's upcoming fixtures

England are expected to qualify for the next round even if they lose. If they come second in the group they will most likely face the Netherlands on December 3rd in the round of 16. In case they top the group they will face either Senegal or Ecuador on December 4th.