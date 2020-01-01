Waithera: Kenya winger explains training struggles, target and Wazito situation

The Kenya winger has set an objective of 15 goals a season to help his club achieve their targets

Wazito FC forward Joseph Waithera feels his team is not where it should be and more is needed from him and the entire squad to ensure the team gets to the top.

The 2018/19 National Super League champions struggled in the Kenyan Premier League last season, and by the time football was suspended owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, they were placed in the 13th position.

The indifferent start and inconsistencies also led to regular changes on=the technical bench.

More teams

"To be honest, Wazito are not where they should be," Waithera told Goal.

"I have set a personal target of helping the team to develop by upping my game. It is not about an individual but I can do something to encourage my colleagues as well to go an extra mile to ensure we perform better, and consistently."

The winger has also revealed his objectives for the abandoned season as well as what he aims to achieve in the new one.

"My target was to at least get eight goals in the 2019/20 season but I did not achieve it," Waithera continued.

"I scored three goals meaning the deficit was five, but I believe I could have realized it because by the time the league was cancelled, the team had developed some consistency and everyone was in good form.

"I have a target of getting at least 10 goals next season, and in two years I want to be at another level where I can get about 15 goals or so. It is a matter of hard work and I am sure all can be achieved."

Like other athletes, Waithera has been training in isolation after the Covid-19 pandemic. So how has it been on his side?

"It is very tough; first, the coach has not been sending a training program which makes it even tougher. I have been training on the roof-top to ensure I keep my fitness level high," he revealed.

Article continues below

"Sometimes, I have to look for any player in the neighbourhood to help me with training. Sometimes, one needs the motivation to keep going.

"My level will definitely not be the same when football resumes for obvious reasons, but I am determined to work harder and become a better player."