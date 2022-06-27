Wahbi Khazri: Montpellier sign Tunisia forward from Saint-Etienne

Following the Greens’ demotion to the second-tier, the 31-year-old will continue his professional career in Occitanie

Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier have announced the signing of Wahbi Khazri from Saint-Etienne.

The Tunisia international teams up with La Paillade after failing to renew his contract with the Greens following their relegation to the French second division.

Khazri was snapped up on a free transfer and he will wear the jersey number 99 at Stade de la Mosson.

“Montpellier today announces the arrival of Tunisia international Wahbi Khazri,” a statement from the club read.

“He began his career at Bastia on February 20, 2009, against Amiens at La Licorne Stadium.

“He has a very complete profile as he is able to destabilize opposing defences by his quality of passes, long-range goals like the magnificent goal scored against Metz last season from more than 80 metres.

“Recruited by Bordeaux, he spent a season and a half at Haillan and scored 15 goals in 64 outings. His performances saw him join Sunderland in January 2016.

“After helping the club to maintain its top-flight status in the first season, he failed to prevent the Black Cats from relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2016-17 season.”

Following his move to Stade de la Mosson, the 31-year-old becomes the third African in Olivier Dall'Oglio’s squad.

Others include Ambroise Oyongo (Cameroon), Beni Makouana (Congo), and Yanis Guermouche (Algeria).

In his first interview with the club, he explained why he joined the French elite division outfit.

“I am happy to be here. It is a new challenge,” he told the club website.

“I think I needed it and now I hope to help the club grow, achieve its goals and give the best of myself.”

In his remarks, club president Laurent Nicollin did not hide his joy in snapping up the Tunisian star.

“I am very happy with the signing of Wahbi at Montpellier,” he remarked.

“It was a priority for us to strengthen our attack, it is now done and I am delighted.

“We had good contact with him I hope that he will be the first player in the club’s history to wear the number 99.”