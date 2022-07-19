Wague 'cannot wait to play again' for HNK Gorica after horrific injury that kept him out for 18 months
Barcelona defender Moussa Wague is delighted to have made a return to football after joining HNK Gorica on a season-long loan.
The 23-year-old suffered a nasty injury in December 2020 while with PAOK Salonika which kept him out for 18 months.
Recently, he signed for Croatian side and he insists he wants to help his team have success while taking the next step in his career during his time in the country's top tier.
"I feel good, I cannot wait to play again, after almost two seasons without official matches," Wague said as quoted by Wiw Sport.
"Here, there are big stadiums, a great atmosphere, everything is nice, but that's not the most important thing. For me, the most important thing is football, I want to help the team win and move forward."
The Senegal international then commented on his horrific injury that kept him out for 18 months.
"It's strange not to have played for so long, I had a hard time accepting it at first, but that's how football is, anything is possible and it could have been a lot worse," Wague continued.
"That's why I'm happy to be here, to have another chance to play again and I'm ready, mentally and physically. I've been training all this time, I haven't rested so I'm in good shape."
Prior to his injury, the right-back had played 21 matches for the Lions of Teranga and scored one goal.
With the West Africans set to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the defender is optimistic about being part of the squad.
"I have a great desire to play in the national team again, that's why it's important for me to have as much playing time as possible here," Wague revealed.
"Like I said, anything is possible in football, so I believe my wish can come true."
