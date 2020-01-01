Wagema: Bidco United gave AFC Leopards room to attack in FKF Premier League clash

The promoted side rues missed chances in the first half and mistakes for their first defeat against Ingwe in the top-flight

Bidco United assistant coach Simon Wagema has openly claimed they lost to AFC in an FKF Premier League match because of their own mistakes.

The promoted side came up against Ingwe in their second match of the 2020-21 campaign and left empty-handed after a second-half double from Elvis Rupia ensured AFC Leopards won 2-0 at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Wagema, who was standing in for head coach Anthony Akhulia has now revealed to Goal they had matched Ingwe toe to toe in the first half but defensive lapses in the second period allowed their opponents to score two goals and hence the defeat.

“We started very well. In the first half, we created our own chances that we did not utilise but as the game progressed we gave them [AFC Leopards] room to attack and created lapses at the back and we got punished for our own mistake,” Wagema told Goal.

“AFC Leopards is a big team and you should know that if you commit mistakes against a big team then you will be punished, we have to review the game and check what we did wrong and where we can improve before our next match.”

On whether he can pick on individual players that were below par against AFC Leopards, Wagema said: “On my players, I cannot pick on individuals, what I can say is that it was a game of two halves, and the overall performance of my team was better in the first half but poor in the second period, we will have to review the mistakes before our next match.”

Rupia scored the first goal in the 70th minute after completing a through ball to Bienvenue Shaka before the former Wazito Fc striker added the second for Ingwe in the 82nd minute but was withdrawn four minutes later as Hansel Ochieng was given some playtime.

Rupia’s brace enabled Ingwe to pick their second win of the campaign as they had beaten 2-1 in the season, where he also notched one goal, while Bidco United are yet to win a match, as they drew 0-0 with in their first match.

Bidco United will next take on while AFC Leopards will come up against , both matches will be played on December 12, 2020.