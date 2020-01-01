Wafula, Mutamba, Waruru among 11 new faces at promoted Bidco United

Coach Anthony Akhulia insists changes were inevitable after the team's promotion to the top tier

Kenyan Premier League ( ) newbies Bidco United have confirmed the arrival of 11 players ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Thika-based charges have been strengthening the team after being promoted to the top tier alongside Nairobi City Stars.

Among those brought on board are veteran forward Stephen Waruru, who won the Golden Boot in the 2012 season while with . He has also had spells with and .

Another player who was unveiled is the unattached Noah Wafula, who has amassed top tier experience after turning out for FC and AFC . Former Wazito FC striker Pistone Mutamba has also joined the promoted side.

Former Zoo FC defender Wilson Anekeya makes a return to his former town. It was in this place where he made his name while with former top-flight football side Thika United. Luke Ochieng' has also been signed from , same as Brian Opondo from .

Veteran Dennis Monda has also been roped in alongside former forward Batts Awita, Anthony Gathu, who was with Murang'a Seal, goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe from Wazito FC, and Victor Ayugi of KCB.

The signed players will take the positions of the nine who were released. Those who parted ways with Bidco are former captain Martin Mage who opted to retire after more than 10 years with the team.

Eliud Emase, Frankline Mwenda, Collins Marita, Felix Otieno, Peter Mwangi, Castro Ogendo, Anthony Kamau and John Oginga have also been let go.

Club's coach Anthony Akhulia said the new players have not come to dislodge previous players but the arrivals are just part of the normal club restructuring.

"I had a team of 28 people and you cannot tell me all the 28 players performed better. Still, even if we were not promoted they could have left," the tactician told Goal.

"So, rumours are there, some may claim we let players go after helping us get promoted. But again, it would not have made sense to bench anyone for a season and we cannot guarantee that his time is coming.

"Even won the league and ended up showing the door to some players. The truth of the matter is we had 28 players, seven left and we had to fill those vacancies because we need a team of 30.

"We made changes that we would have even if we could have remained in the National Super League.

"If you are a coach, at one point you have to let go of players because of indiscipline, jokes and related issues. Some decided to retire and others have been forced out by injuries.

"Some left and joined other teams and we must fill these slots."