Wafcon champions Banyana Banyana to face Copa America Femenina title holders Brazil

Safa issued the following statement on Thursday afternoon as the team begins its preparations for the World Cup

Africa Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions Banyana Banyana will face Brazil in two high-profile friendly matches to be played in South Africa next month.

The two sides will meet in the first match at Orlando Stadium on September 2 (kickoff is at 18h00) and then face off in the second encounter three days later at a venue to be confirmed. The South African Football Association and the Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed the matches on Thursday afternoon.

Coach Desiree Ellis said she was excited to be facing the Copa América Femenina winners in a mouthwatering showdown between the two recently-crowned continental champions.

“This is amazing,” the Banyana Banyana coach told Safa.net on Thursday afternoon.

“You know, immediately after the Wafcon last month, Safa said they would give us the best possible preparation for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. What more could we ask for? A powerhouse, not just in women’s football but also in men’s football.

“Brazil are the champions of Copa America, a powerhouse. What a way to start preparing for the World Cup, what a way to start off our campaign. We want to say thank you to Safa and we want to say thank you to Sasol. They have always been true to their word and we look forward to playing Brazil and whatever is to come after.”

Nozipho Mbatha, Sasol Senior Manager: Group Brand and Sponsorship, wished the team well for their encounter with the South Americans.

“We know our African Champions will represent the country with pride. They have demonstrated their hunger and resilience in the past few months, and we are confident they will continue to display the same demeanour that says ‘nothing is impossible'. We implore the team to have fun while showing off their talent on the field like the champs they are”

Brazil won an eighth Copa America Femenina after they beat hosts Colombia 1-0 in July, while Banyana Banyana clinched African women’s football’s biggest prize when they beat Morocco 2-1 last month.

Both sides have qualified for the Women’s World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand next year.