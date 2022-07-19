Wafcon 2022: When is the game between Nigeria and Zambia and how can I watch?

After failing in their quest to reach a tenth final, the Super Falcons would be out to get the bronze against the Copper Queens

Nigeria square off against Zambia in the third place play-off of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations against Zambia.

The Super Falcons’ aspirations of a tenth African diadem got quashed in the semi-final after losing 5-4 on penalties to hosts Morocco in Rabat.

Playing with nine players, the West Africans played a 1-1 draw with the North Africans, however, were undone by kicks from the penalty mark.

On the other hand, the Copper Queens were silenced 1-0 in the last four by South Africa with Linda Motlhalo’s last-minute penalty sending them packing.

GOAL brings to you all you need to know about this potential cracker in Casablanca.



WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Nigeria and Zambia is scheduled for 21:00 (West African Time) on Friday, July 22.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 22/7/22 21:00 (WAT) 9:00pm Nigeria vs Zambia SuperSport

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

