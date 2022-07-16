The 65-year-old tactician explains the difficulties his side will face against the Atlas Lionesses in the last four of the continental competition

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum has revealed Morocco’s strong areas ahead of their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash on Monday.

Despite a faulty start in the competition which saw the Super Falcons suffer a 2-1 defeat against South Africa, the African champions went ahead to win their two group matches and later eliminated Cameroon in the quarter-finals after a 1-0 win.

Nigeria will now face the Atlas Lionesses, who defeated Botswana 2-1 in the last eight. In the other semi-final clash also on Monday, Banyana Banyana will face Zambia.

Ahead of the clash, the 65-year-old American said he was aware of the threat posed by Morocco and described them as “one of the best sides in the tournament.”

“I have a lot of respect for Morocco,” Waldrum said in a post-match conference as quoted by the Punch.



"I think they’re one of the best sides here in the tournament.

“I think their goals have pretty much all come off set-pieces of some sort. We know they’re very capable and very dangerous in those situations.”

On the support Morocco have been receiving from their fans, Waldrum said: “Fans here in Morocco have been fantastic coming out supporting their team so we fully expect it to be a full stadium. I don’t think that’s a concern.

“Our players have played in big stages. And when you’re looking at some of our players that play abroad, most of them are playing in clubs that are playing in front of good crowds.

“Obviously you want the fans on your side. We know that’s not going to happen, but I think our players will respond fine with it.”

After losing their Group C opener against Banyana, the Super Falcons recovered to defeat Botswana 2-0 and then hammered Burundi 4-0 to seal their place in the last eight with six points.

Meanwhile, Morocco won all their group matches, kicking off with a 1-0 win against Burkina Faso, defeated Uganda 3-1, and edged out Senegal 1-0 to storm into the quarters, where they defeated Botswana 3-1.

Nigeria versus Morocco will be staged at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.